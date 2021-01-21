Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 124.09 points or 1.01% at 12170.24 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.12%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.17%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.56%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.44%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.92%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.82%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.66%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.26%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.95 or 0.7% at 50139.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.69% at 14746.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.12 points or 0.33% at 18805.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.39 points or 0.27% at 6367.65.

On BSE,1365 shares were trading in green, 1533 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)