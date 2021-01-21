Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 17.57 points or 1.2% at 1443.66 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.73%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.43%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.34%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.2%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.08%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.93%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.8%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.67%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.95 or 0.7% at 50139.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.69% at 14746.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.12 points or 0.33% at 18805.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.39 points or 0.27% at 6367.65.

On BSE,1365 shares were trading in green, 1533 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

