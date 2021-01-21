Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 19.51 points or 0.73% at 2659.95 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.42%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.94%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.85%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.77%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.36%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.84%), DLF Ltd (up 0.55%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.54%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.95 or 0.7% at 50139.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.69% at 14746.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.12 points or 0.33% at 18805.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.39 points or 0.27% at 6367.65.

On BSE,1365 shares were trading in green, 1533 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

