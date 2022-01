Nandan Denim rises on bonus issue plan

Nandan Denim gained 2.93% to Rs 168.45 after the company announced that its board will meet on 10 February 2022 to consider proposal for issue of bonus shares.

On the same day, the company will also announce its financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Nandan Denim is India's largest and world's fourth largest integrated denim fabric maker.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 22.24 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 17.7 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 45.5% to Rs 510.93 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

