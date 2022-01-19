Jubilant Foodworks launches Popeyes in India

Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday announced the launch of iconic US Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in India.

The company said it launched its first restaurant in Bengaluru. Popeyes, best known for its spicy New Orleans style fried chicken & Chicken Sandwich, aims to delight Indian guests with the bold and delicious flavours of its Louisiana-style chicken.

The Popeyes India menu will feature the signature Cajun flavoured and Chicken Sandwich, which took the internet by storm in August 2019 in the United States. The entire India menu has no MSG, and the chicken is antibiotic-free, Jubilant Foodworks said in a press release.

Popeyes will start with its flagship store in Koramangala today, followed by opening of stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon thereafter.

Speaking on the launch of the iconic Popeyes in India, Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman of Jubilant Foodworks said, We are excited to introduce the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand to chicken-loving Indian consumers. We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL's leadership in the QSR domain.

Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest foodservice company. It holds the master franchise rights for three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Popeyes addressing three different food market segments.

On a standalone basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit rose 58% to Rs 121.53 crore on 36.65% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1100.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were trading 0.9% lower at Rs 3,754.10 on BSE in early trade.

