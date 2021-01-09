Narayana Hrudayalaya disposes its Heart Centre to IQ City Hospital, Durgapur

Narayana Hrudayalaya has discontinued its operations of the Heart Centre which was operated in the premises of IQ City Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal under an Agreement with IQ City Foundation (formerly known as SPS Synergy Foundation).

Further, the said Heart Centre was disposed on a going-concern basis to IQ City Foundation vide agreement executed on 6 January 2021 and the transition to IQ City is being done.

