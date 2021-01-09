Jindal Stainless receives ratings upgrade from CARE and India Ratings

-
Jindal Stainless (JSL) has been accorded rating upgrades to 'IND BBB+' by India Ratings and Research, and 'CARE BBB+' with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings, for its credit facilities.
Previously assigned ratings by the agencies were that of 'IND BBB' and 'CARE BBB' respectively, assigned in August, 2020. The rating upgrades come after a series of positive developments in the last few months, despite pandemic-induced disruptions
