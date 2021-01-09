Future Enterprises receives downgrade in ratings for NCD issue

Future Enterprises announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit rating for the following instrument of the company:

Non-Convertible Debenture Issue - CARE D (revised from CARE C / rating removed from credit watch with developing implications)

The downgrade is on account of default in payment of NCD interest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)