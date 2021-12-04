Narayana Hrudayalaya to set up multi-speciality hospital in Ludhiana

Narayana Hrudayalaya and Ritesh Properties and Industries joined hands to set up first multi-specialty hospital at Ludhiana in Punjab.The hospital will be set up in Hampton project on NH-05 (Ludhiana-Chandigarh Highway) and will be spread over 2 Lakh sq. ft. with a capacity of 225 beds. The hospital will provide healthcare & diagnostic facilities to the people of Punjab.
This will be first ever multi-speciality hospital by Narayana Hrudayalaya in Ludhiana and mark its foray in the state of Punjab. The hospital is estimated to be operational by 2024. Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Sanjeev Arora, MD of Ritesh Properties said, We believe that this project has opened doors for various future partnerships with Narayana Hrudayalaya, which will strengthen our vision to provide quality & low-cost healthcare to all. The sheer size of this project will act as a catalyst and contribute in generating more jobs, as well as build a complete ecosystem, which will enable overall development of the catchment areas.
Ritesh Properties and Industries is a leading company with business interests in Real Estate & Fashion Industry.
Narayana Hrudayalaya operates a chain of multi specialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 99.34 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a loss of Rs 3.42 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales increased by 56.5% to Rs 940.28 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 600.73 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya ended 1.76% lower at Rs 569.65 while shares of Ritesh Properties & Industries were locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 266.35 in Friday's trade.
