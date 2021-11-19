Natco Pharma launches gastric cancer tablet in India

-
-
Natco Pharma on Thursday announced that it has launched a tablet for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer in India.In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced the launch a novel fixed-dose combination of Trifluridine and Tipiracil under the brand name Tipanat as a pack of 20 tablets in a bottle. Tipanat is a novel antineoplastic nucleoside analog indicated for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer.
In India, approximately 1,25,000 new cases of colorectal and gastric cancer cancers are reported every year. Tipanat is of high importance in not only extending the survival but also in preserving the quality of life in the late lines of treatment which is currently an unmet medical need. Natco said it is offering Tipanat at an affordable price.
In a separate press release, Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. has launched the everolimus tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the US market. According to industry sales data, the 10mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021. Everolimus is used to treat various types of cancer.
Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets. The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.1% to Rs 65.10 crore on a 53% drop in net sales to Rs 377.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Natco Pharma ended 0.8% lower at Rs 814.70 on Thursday. The domestic stock market is shut today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
