Avantel wins an order worth Rs 9 cr from Bharat Electronics

Avantel received an order for an amount of Rs 9 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply & installation of Satcom equipment.

The company posted a 4.6% rise in net profit to Rs 3.44 crore on a 23.3% increase in net sales to Rs 15.44 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Avantel specializes in integrating technologies related to wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing, Network management and Software development.

Shares of Avantel shed 0.66% to Rs 798 while Bharat Electronics (BEL) slipped 1.56% to Rs 211.80 on BSE

