Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and FDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2021.

Vedanta Ltd lost 8.87% to Rs 308.4 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 450.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 322.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91389 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd crashed 6.44% to Rs 154.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd corrected 6.00% to Rs 80.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd dropped 5.80% to Rs 277.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10778 shares in the past one month.

