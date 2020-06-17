Natco Pharma slips after Q4 PAT falls 22%

Natco Pharma lost 1.96% to Rs 626.70 after consolidated net profit declined 22.1% to Rs 94.10 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 120.80 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 116.7 crore in Q4 FY20, down by 23.4% from Rs 152.4 crore in Q4 FY19. Total tax expense fell 26.56% to Rs 23.50 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Revenue from operations in the fourth remained almost flat at Rs 454.80 crore compared with the corresponding period last fiscal.

With respect to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business operations, the company said that since pharma products are categorised under essential goods, there has been a minimal disruption with respect to operations including production and distribution activities. The actual impact of the global health pandemtc may be different from that which has been estimated, as the situation evolves in India and globally, it added.

Natco Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations (FDF) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company's segments include active pharmaceuticals ingredient, finished dosage formulations, job works, pharmacy and others.

