JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Welspun Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 138.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Utilties shares soften

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 3.09 points or 0.21% at 1499.98 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.51%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.38%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 1.12%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.92%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.7%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.95%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.61%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.57 or 0.66% at 33826.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.55% at 9968.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.53 points or 0.94% at 11961.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.13 points or 0.73% at 4167.01.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU