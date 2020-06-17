Utilties shares soften

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 3.09 points or 0.21% at 1499.98 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.51%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.38%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 1.12%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.92%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.7%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.95%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.61%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.57 or 0.66% at 33826.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.55% at 9968.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.53 points or 0.94% at 11961.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.13 points or 0.73% at 4167.01.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

