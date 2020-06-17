JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Natco Pharma slips after Q4 PAT falls 22%

Hexaware Technologies featured among Top 25 Case Studies for Digital Excellence
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47757 shares

Take Solutions Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, ITI Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2020.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47757 shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.594.95. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Take Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.55.30. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 6.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.98% to Rs.1,607.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 37.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.86.30. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 160.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.36% to Rs.132.75. Volumes stood at 32.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU