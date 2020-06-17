Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47757 shares

Take Solutions Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, ITI Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2020.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47757 shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.594.95. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Take Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.55.30. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 6.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.98% to Rs.1,607.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 37.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.86.30. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 160.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.36% to Rs.132.75. Volumes stood at 32.39 lakh shares in the last session.

