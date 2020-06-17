Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 6.51 points or 0.43% at 1492.74 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.94%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.51%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.7%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.69%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.32%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.19%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.62%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.57 or 0.66% at 33826.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.55% at 9968.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.53 points or 0.94% at 11961.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.13 points or 0.73% at 4167.01.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

