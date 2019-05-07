JUST IN
TCI Industries allots Non Convertible Red. Pref Shares

Of FV of Rs 100/ each

The Board of Directors of TCI Industries in their meeting held on 07 May 2019 has issued and allotted 1147 Nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face value of Rs 100/- each at a premium of Rs 300/- each to ABC India, an entity belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for cash.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 18:17 IST

