TCI Industries allots Non Convertible Red. Pref Shares

-
ALSO READ
Board of TCI Industries allots 1250 preference shares to ABC India
TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter
TCI Express Q3 net profit surges 21 pc to Rs 19 cr
TCI Developers consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Of FV of Rs 100/ eachThe Board of Directors of TCI Industries in their meeting held on 07 May 2019 has issued and allotted 1147 Nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face value of Rs 100/- each at a premium of Rs 300/- each to ABC India, an entity belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for cash.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU