Mahindra Logistics change in directorate

W.e.f. 07 May 2019Consequent to retirement from the services of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Holding Company, Chandrasekar Kandasamy has tendered his resignation as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 7 May 2019 and the same has been accepted and noted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of Company has approved the appointment of S. Mr.S.Durgashankar as an Additional and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 07 May 2019 to hold office until the ensuing Annual General Meeting in terms of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU