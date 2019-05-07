Vakrangee announces alliance with Dish TV India

JUST IN
On 07 May 2019

Vakrangee, India's largest network announced an alliance with Dish TV India for distribution of subscription recharge and providing collection services for both its brands - DishTV and d2h. This alliance will help consumers to avail the DTH services of DishTV and d2h brands in remote areas and increase their reach in the underserved and unserved areas.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 18:54 IST

