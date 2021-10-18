National Aluminium Company Ltd jumps 12.73%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.3, up 12.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 286.31% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% jump in NIFTY and a 164.85% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.3, up 12.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 18540.75. The Sensex is at 61942.75, up 1.04%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 41.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6019.2, up 4.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1062.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 364.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.65, up 12.53% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 286.31% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% jump in NIFTY and a 164.85% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)