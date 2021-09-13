National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.3, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 184.94% in last one year as compared to a 51.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 143.41% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.3, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 17367.2. The Sensex is at 58255.2, down 0.09%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 20.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5765.15, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 445.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

