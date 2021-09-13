Lincoln Pharma snaps four-day wining streak; adds over 56% in six months

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals fell 2.30% to Rs 388.60, amid some bit of profit booking.

The stock had advanced 18.60% in four day to end at Rs 397.75 on Thursday (9 September 2021), from its recent closing low of Rs 327.65 per share recorded on 3 September 2021.

In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 56.23% while the benchmark Sensex has added 14.56% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 67.555. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 346.58, 322.83 and 277.19, respectively.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of affordable therapeutic products. The product range of the company includes tablets, capsules, injectables, syrups and ointments.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15.99% to Rs 17.70 crore on a 17.73% increase in net sales to Rs 122.19 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

