Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Borosil Ltd and Yasho Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2021.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 113.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44149 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 179.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23724 shares in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd spiked 16.72% to Rs 480. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4809 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Ltd jumped 15.36% to Rs 232.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11018 shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd advanced 14.74% to Rs 740. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21856 shares in the past one month.

