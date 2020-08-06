National Fertilizers gains on strong fertilizer sales in Q1 FY21

National Fertilizers (NFL) rose 2.88% to Rs 37.55 after the company's total fertilizer sales increased by 20.14% to 18.79 lakh MT in April-July 2020 from 15.64 LMT recorded during the same period last year (CPLY).

This includes the sale of urea, DAP, MoP, NPK, SSP and bentonite sulphur during the said period.

Out of this, the sale of the company's core product urea has registered a sale of 15.87 lakh MT higher by 17% than the CPLY, NFL said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday.

National Fertilizers is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. As of 30 June 2020, the Government of India owned 74.71% stake in the company.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 44.4% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has lost 7.74% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

