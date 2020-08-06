JUST IN
Auto shares fall

Capital Market 

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 11.99 points or 0.07% at 16947.95 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.74%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.35%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.3%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (up 1.96%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.62%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.09%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.06 or 1.06% at 38062.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.3 points or 1.07% at 11219.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.09 points or 1.01% at 13564.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.76 points or 0.92% at 4603.64.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 963 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:00 IST

