National Housing Bank imposes penalty of Rs 29.13 lakh on Can Fin Homes

National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.13 lakh on Can Fin Homes.
NHB had observed that the Company had accepted individual deposits aggregating to Rs. 14,56,617/- from five small depositors for a period of less than 12 months, in contravention with provisions of Para 4 of the HFCs (NHB) Directions, 2010.
The Company had replied to NHB that five deposits aggregating to Rs.14,56,617/- (out of about 4000 deposits), were accepted in the year 2018-19 for a tenure of less than 12 months by three of its branches inadvertently.
NHB has imposed a penalty of twice the amount of deposits collected, i.e., Rs.29,13,234/-
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU