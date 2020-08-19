National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.60% to Rs 6.59 croreNet Loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.60% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.5910.91 -40 OPM %-4.1012.92 -PBDT-1.440.27 PL PBT-2.29-0.58 -295 NP-2.29-0.58 -295
