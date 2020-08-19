Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 2050.77% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 2050.77% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.3418.89 8 OPM %81.3216.83 -PBDT16.912.40 605 PBT16.411.80 812 NP13.980.65 2051

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:51 IST

