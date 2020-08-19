Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 2050.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 2050.77% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.3418.8981.3216.8316.912.4016.411.8013.980.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)