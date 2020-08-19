Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 2050.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiran Vyapar reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Stimulus package can help biotech sector become self-reliant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Primary healthcare can play key role in combating outbreaks like coronavirus: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
-
Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 20.34 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 2050.77% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.3418.89 8 OPM %81.3216.83 -PBDT16.912.40 605 PBT16.411.80 812 NP13.980.65 2051
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU