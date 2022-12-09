HCL Technologies Ltd Falls 4.79%

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 0.42% over last one month compared to 4.36% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.57% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd lost 4.79% today to trade at Rs 1048.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.66% to quote at 30052.42. The index is up 4.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd decreased 2.6% and Brightcom Group Ltd lost 2.41% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 14.92 % over last one year compared to the 6.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 0.42% over last one month compared to 4.36% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43170 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 96627 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1359 on 13 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 875.65 on 29 Aug 2022.

