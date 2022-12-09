Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 10.59 points or 0.59% at 1809.15 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (up 4.15%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.12%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.55%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.16%),ITI Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.65%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.54%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.51%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.13%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.83%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.46%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.25%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.05% at 62602.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.5 points or 0.09% at 18625.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.5 points or 0.38% at 29969.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.99 points or 0.47% at 9327.26.

On BSE,1865 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

