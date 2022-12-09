Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 33.09 points or 0.46% at 7178.06 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, SEPC Ltd (up 6.76%), HLE Glascoat Ltd (up 5.69%),Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (up 5.59%),TD Power Systems Ltd (up 5.52%),Cummins India Ltd (up 4.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pennar Industries Ltd (up 3.96%), Patel Engineering Ltd (up 3.78%), Nelcast Ltd (up 3.75%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 3.65%), and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 3.44%).

On the other hand, Skipper Ltd (down 3.62%), K E C International Ltd (down 2.29%), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.19%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.05% at 62602.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.5 points or 0.09% at 18625.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.5 points or 0.38% at 29969.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.99 points or 0.47% at 9327.26.

On BSE,1865 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

