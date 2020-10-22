National Peroxide spurts on strong Q2 results

National Peroxide jumped 7.17% to Rs 2119.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 286.33% to Rs 22.33 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 5.78 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated net sales declined 1.7% to Rs 53.88 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 54.79 crore in Q2 September 2019. Profit before came at Rs 13.71 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising nearly 47% from Rs 9.34 crore in Q2 September 2019.

The net profit was boosted by a tax rebate of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 September 2020. The company paid total tax of Rs 3.55 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 October 2020.

National Peroxide (NPL) is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals and is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India.

