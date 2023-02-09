National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.82% to Rs 55.21 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 53.85% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.82% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.2132.328.448.793.371.752.221.041.601.04

