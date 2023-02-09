Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 8.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 812.14 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 8.04% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 812.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 762.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.812.14762.755.445.1433.5431.0427.2725.3420.5519.02

