Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 31.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 68.07 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 31.63% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.0776.1013.537.329.3611.397.829.804.957.24

