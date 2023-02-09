Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 7.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 217.53 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 7.90% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 217.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.217.53161.3213.5519.6928.2631.3318.6422.6512.0013.03

