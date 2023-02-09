Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 7.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 217.53 croreNet profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 7.90% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 217.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales217.53161.32 35 OPM %13.5519.69 -PBDT28.2631.33 -10 PBT18.6422.65 -18 NP12.0013.03 -8
