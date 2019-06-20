National Policy For Domestic Workers Needs To Be Brought In At Earliest

National Policy for Domestic Workers needs to be brought in at the earliest to recognize their rights and promote better working conditions, noted Ecowrap, the latest research update from the Of (SBI). In an economy like India, having a large force, it is important to improve employment and employability, streamline labour issues and develop adequate means to absorb the labour in the economy. Industry has been clamoring for core reforms for past several years. For example, there are close to 44 central labour laws and over 100 state labour laws, enacted 4 to 8 decades back which are archaic and do not address the concerns of a globalised economy like India! As per the latest comparable figures available with ILO, the mandays lost in were a staggering 23.34 lakh as compared with 1.7 lakh in UK and 7.4 lakh in US with at a low of only 10,000.

The has taken steps for codification of existing Central labour laws into 4 Codes: on Wages, on Industrial Relations, on Social Security & Welfare and Labour Code on Occupational Safety, Health & The suggests the following changes in labour laws so as to provide an impetus to manufacturing sector.

Of the four codes, the one on wages has been introduced in the Lok Sabha and is under examination. The other three codes are at the pre-legislative consultation stage and should be completed urgently. The companies on their own should lay down SOPs for all segments of business. While the company management can take administrative decisions based on the exigencies and business scenario, it should be ensured that hiring and firing should always lie within the laid down SOPs and should not be exercised outside the ambit.

The companies should also maintain reasonable pay parity between the superior and subordinates. In case of unorganised sectors or very small units which do not have any trade union representation, a Government driven mechanism should be devised to ensure that the workers at such set-ups, because of not being fully literate and not having any representation, are not deprived of the basic wages and benefits.

