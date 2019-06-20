Channels of Bangladesh and South Korea on DD Free Dish

-
-
DD India would be made available in BangladeshIn a big boost to India-Bangladesh cooperation, the Government of India has decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the Doordarshan Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan in our country. At the same time, DD India would be made available in Bangladesh for being viewed by the people in that country.
This arrangement is as a result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) on 7 May 2019. The channel - BTV World would be of special interest to the viewers of Eastern India. The decision marks an important watershed in the strengthening of ties between the two countries and follows with an earlier decision taken by the two Governments to co-produce a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will be directed by the eminent film Director-Producer Shyam Benegal.
The Government has also approved the proposal of Prasar Bharati for making available the KBS World, an English 24x7 channel of Government of Republic of South Korea on the DD Free Dish for the Indian viewers. Simultaneously, people of Korea would be able to view DD India in their country.
