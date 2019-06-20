Channels of Bangladesh and South Korea on DD Free Dish

DD would be made available in Bangladesh

In a big boost to India- cooperation, the has decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by TV, on the Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of in our country. At the same time, DD would be made available in for being viewed by the people in that country.

This arrangement is as a result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) on 7 May 2019. The channel - BTV World would be of special interest to the viewers of The decision marks an important watershed in the strengthening of ties between the two countries and follows with an earlier decision taken by the two Governments to co-produce a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will be directed by the

The Government has also approved the proposal of Prasar Bharati for making available the KBS World, an English 24x7 channel of on the DD Free Dish for the Indian viewers. Simultaneously, people of Korea would be able to view DD India in their country.

