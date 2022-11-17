National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 62.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.69% to Rs 3157.53 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 62.04% to Rs 1773.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1094.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 3157.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3157.531928.9577.2570.452672.191534.422566.841461.761773.541094.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)