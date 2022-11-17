National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 62.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 63.69% to Rs 3157.53 croreNet profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 62.04% to Rs 1773.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1094.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 3157.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3157.531928.95 64 OPM %77.2570.45 -PBDT2672.191534.42 74 PBT2566.841461.76 76 NP1773.541094.50 62
