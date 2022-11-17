Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 13.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants rose 13.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1253.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1761.421253.47 41 OPM %1.131.35 -PBDT16.6414.87 12 PBT15.7314.10 12 NP11.9710.58 13
