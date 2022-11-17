JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Singapore Market gains 0.6%

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 13.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 13.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1253.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1761.421253.47 41 OPM %1.131.35 -PBDT16.6414.87 12 PBT15.7314.10 12 NP11.9710.58 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU