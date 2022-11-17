Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 13.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 13.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 1761.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1253.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1761.421253.471.131.3516.6414.8715.7314.1011.9710.58

