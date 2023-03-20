Navin Flourine arm OKs capex plan of Rs 450 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tanfac Industries to enhance capacity of Hydrofluoric Acid Plant at Cuddalore
Filatex India starts debottlenecking project at Dahej plant
Aarti Inds, Deepak Fertilisers tieup in Rs 8,000 cr Nitric Acid supply arrangement
Asian Paints to set up VAE, VAM manufacturing facility in Dahej
Aarti Industries signs long term supply agreement with Deepak Fertilizers
-
Navin Fluorine International announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 450 crore for setting up a new 40,000 tonnes per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej.The objective for setting up manufacturing plant was to cater to the growing demand for fluorochemicals in pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and emerging renewable sectors.
Currently, the company has Anhydrous Hydrofluoric (AHF) manufacturing plant with a capacity of approximately 20,000 tonnes per annum at Surat.
The new capacity is expected to come on stream in 2 years. The project will entail an investment of Rs 450 crore.
Navin Fluorine International is one of the manufacturers of speciality fluorochemicals. The company's consolidated net profit surged 54.9% to Rs 106.56 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 68.79 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 48.7% year on year to Rs 563.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.
The scrip was down 0.89% to Rs 4,164.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU