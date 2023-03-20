Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aarti Drugs Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Brightcom Group Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2023.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd surged 6.16% to Rs 648.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8540 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd soared 5.03% to Rs 332.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12490 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd spiked 4.45% to Rs 777.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1767 shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd gained 4.29% to Rs 463.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26733 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd rose 3.98% to Rs 18.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

