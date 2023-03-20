Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

CHD Chemicals Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd and GCM Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2023.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup soared 19.99% to Rs 206.45 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd spiked 13.93% to Rs 6.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5885 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 89.98. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32755 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd jumped 9.93% to Rs 12.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6871 shares in the past one month.

GCM Securities Ltd added 9.85% to Rs 2.23. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56646 shares in the past one month.

