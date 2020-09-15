JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Navkar Builders standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 83.12% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Navkar Builders declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.12% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.1412.68 -83 OPM %21.034.10 -PBDT0.080.50 -84 PBT0.080.28 -71 NP0.080.21 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU