Navkar Builders standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.12% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of Navkar Builders declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.12% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.1412.68 -83 OPM %21.034.10 -PBDT0.080.50 -84 PBT0.080.28 -71 NP0.080.21 -62
