Navkar Builders standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.12% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Navkar Builders declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.12% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.1412.6821.034.100.080.500.080.280.080.21

