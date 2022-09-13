Kalyani Powertrain forms JV with Harbinger Motors

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Forge to transfer its stake in Refu (JV) to Kalyani Powertrain
Kalyani Powertrain incorporates e-mobility vertical - Electroforge
Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the March 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 66.22% in the June 2022 quarter
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
-
To develop electric drivetrain solutions for commercial vehicle marketKalyani Powertrain, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has joined hands with Harbinger Motors Inc. (Harbinger), a company revolutionizing the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle industry, to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.
The new JV, named ElectroForge, will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best-in-class drivetrains developed for the Class 3 through 8 markets, delivering superior efficiency and cost competency. The partnership will perfectly balance the forward-thinking innovation of Harbinger's experienced EV team and the vast manufacturing knowledge and scalability of Bharat Forge.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU