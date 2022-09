Kalyani Powertrain forms JV with Harbinger Motors

To develop electric drivetrain solutions for commercial vehicle market

Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has joined hands with Harbinger Motors Inc. (Harbinger), a company revolutionizing the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle industry, to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

The new JV, named ElectroForge, will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best-in-class drivetrains developed for the Class 3 through 8 markets, delivering superior efficiency and cost competency. The partnership will perfectly balance the forward-thinking innovation of Harbinger's experienced EV team and the vast manufacturing knowledge and scalability of Bharat Forge.

