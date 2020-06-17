Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 33.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 118.61 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining declined 33.85% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 118.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.97% to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 470.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 513.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

118.61139.02470.07513.0217.4416.5212.8813.2121.8125.4570.9874.4714.3517.9644.6950.229.3214.0934.3536.53

