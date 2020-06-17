Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 33.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 118.61 croreNet profit of Rane Brake Lining declined 33.85% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 118.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.97% to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 470.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 513.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales118.61139.02 -15 470.07513.02 -8 OPM %17.4416.52 -12.8813.21 - PBDT21.8125.45 -14 70.9874.47 -5 PBT14.3517.96 -20 44.6950.22 -11 NP9.3214.09 -34 34.3536.53 -6
