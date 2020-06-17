Wheels India standalone net profit declines 76.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.66% to Rs 540.21 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 76.56% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.66% to Rs 540.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 852.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 54.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.65% to Rs 2428.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3181.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

540.21852.932428.563181.036.427.206.847.3224.0646.19114.80178.635.7728.4144.60108.424.6219.7154.1175.67

