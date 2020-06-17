Wheels India standalone net profit declines 76.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.66% to Rs 540.21 croreNet profit of Wheels India declined 76.56% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.66% to Rs 540.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 852.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 54.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.65% to Rs 2428.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3181.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales540.21852.93 -37 2428.563181.03 -24 OPM %6.427.20 -6.847.32 - PBDT24.0646.19 -48 114.80178.63 -36 PBT5.7728.41 -80 44.60108.42 -59 NP4.6219.71 -77 54.1175.67 -28
