Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 82.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.89% to Rs 588.61 croreNet profit of Wheels India declined 82.73% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.89% to Rs 588.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 904.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.88% to Rs 49.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.37% to Rs 2671.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3441.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales588.61904.04 -35 2671.613441.33 -22 OPM %6.057.07 -6.447.13 - PBDT23.3347.90 -51 113.45186.91 -39 PBT3.1527.70 -89 35.53108.25 -67 NP3.4119.75 -83 49.0676.51 -36
