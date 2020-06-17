Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 82.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.89% to Rs 588.61 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 82.73% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.89% to Rs 588.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 904.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.88% to Rs 49.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.37% to Rs 2671.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3441.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

