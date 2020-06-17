Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 74.89% to Rs 1494.02 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 72.57% to Rs 137.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.89% to Rs 1494.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 854.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.95% to Rs 335.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.77% to Rs 4436.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3151.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1494.02854.274436.633151.7412.4813.7012.249.80182.80103.44520.50324.76164.2489.26445.61267.81137.5979.73335.12216.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)