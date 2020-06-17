Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 74.89% to Rs 1494.02 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 72.57% to Rs 137.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.89% to Rs 1494.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 854.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.95% to Rs 335.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.77% to Rs 4436.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3151.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1494.02854.27 75 4436.633151.74 41 OPM %12.4813.70 -12.249.80 - PBDT182.80103.44 77 520.50324.76 60 PBT164.2489.26 84 445.61267.81 66 NP137.5979.73 73 335.12216.28 55
