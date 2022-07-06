Nazara Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 629.5, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 0.64% up 1%. in NIFTY and a 4.96% down 15.04% in the Nifty IT index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 629.5, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 15981.95. The Sensex is at 53743.14, up 1.15%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 6.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1901.4, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

